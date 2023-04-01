LAMONT – Area volunteers from Arlington, Volga, Strawberry Point, Aurora, Lamont, Fayette, and Winthrop are preparing a Living Last Supper service with Holy Communion.
The Living Last Supper, a special dramatic and holy service of the disciples sharing a final meal with Jesus as Judas betrays him and then soldiers take him to the cross, will be presented on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.
Twelve disciples, Jesus, a narrator, and a choir, will tell the story of the events of the last night Jesus spends with the disciples before his crucifixion. Hear from each disciple the impact Jesus had on their life and hear the words Jesus shared with them as he teaches a way to remember the forgiveness and love of God through the sacrament of Holy Communion.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. at:
- Maundy Thursday at United Methodist Church, 202 W Mission Street, Strawberry Point
- Good Friday at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street, Lamont