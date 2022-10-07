Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Harry Truman once wrote to his daughter, Margaret, that to be President one could not be his own mentor, one could not live by the Sermon on the Mount to be successful, so he probably wouldn’t be but, “I am having a lot of fun trying the opposite approach!”

In a real sense, living the Sermon on the Mount is really quite contrary to what the world looks at as successful. Jesus talks about being meek when the world focuses on strength. Jesus says to love one’s enemies when the world tells us to destroy all enemies. The world says in all things we must not murder while Jesus says that if you simply call someone a fool you are called to judgement. In the Sermon on the Mount, we find that the life Jesus calls us to is the antithesis of life of the world. Is it any wonder why the world looks at the Christian Church as hypocritical? Not many of us, even those of us who claim to be followers of Jesus, have ever really followed in this ideal.

Trending Food Videos