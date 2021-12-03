Do you ever finish off a full bag of chips in minutes just to turn over the package and realize there were 5 servings in that bag? Were you really that hungry, or did you just keep reaching in? Could your craving have been satisfied with just one bite, or at least just one serving?
Does it sound familiar to grab a handful of sweets every time you pass the candy dish or mindlessly finish your kids’ leftovers? These are common examples of mindless eating or “grazing”. This habit can be a major downfall for many dieters. Just 100 extra “mindless calories” per day creates 10 extra pounds of body fat in a year!
We make many food decisions every day. We have to decide how much to eat, what to eat, and when to eat it. If you are struggling with your weight, you may be consuming too many calories throughout the day that you don’t hold yourself accountable for. YES, every calorie really does count! Many people find themselves not considering the calories they consumed away from the kitchen table. Avoid eating in your car or when you are standing up. Sit down for meals, and even snacks, and pay attention to every bite. This will help you realize when you are satisfied and may prevent overeating.
Maybe you are one of those evening eaters that consume hundreds of calories late into the night. To help curb nighttime eating, avoid boredom! Most people eat mindlessly at night because they have nothing more to do. Find something other than snacking in front of the tv to occupy your mind. Go for a walk or work on your favorite hobby. Also, try brushing your teeth immediately after the evening meal. Nighttime grazing won’t sound nearly as appealing if you have a fresh mint taste in your mouth.
Working to change negative eating patterns can be very beneficial to your diet plan. You don’t have to change your entire lifestyle to see positive results. Start simple- cook smaller meals so there are no leftovers, take the high-calorie snacks out of your office, and fill up your evenings with activities. Staying focused and being committed to your plan will help you avoid those extra mindless calories throughout the day.