CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Liz Mathis, an Iowa State Senator who is running for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, spoke with supporters at the Buchanan County Democrats Hot Dog Caucus, Monday, June 20.
The Buchanan County Democratic Party grilled up hot dogs and brats and provided homemade salads and desserts at the Last Homestead event barn in Winthrop, while candidates mingled with more than 70 attendees.
Following the dinner, the candidates took the stage in the barn loft and rallied supporters. Buchanan County and state candidates that joined Mathis included Dennis Fuller for County Supervisor, State Rep. for District 67 Terry McGovern, John Norwood for Secretary of Agriculture and Joel Miller for Iowa Secretary of State, who grew up on a dairy farm in Buchanan County.
Mathis opened up her speech by sharing how her family farm had a barn very similar to the Last Homestead barn, where her dad installed a swing in the haymow for Liz and her sisters to swing and land in the loose hay and straw. She shared how she worked on the farm, detasseled corn and learned the meaning of hard work early in life–and the importance of preserving the good life in rural Iowa.
“In Congress, I’m going to enact policies to make sure rural Iowa is a great place to live, work, grow our businesses and raise our families,” said Mathis. “The biofuels bill that passed has helped Iowans at the gas pump and our corn and soybean growers, but we must do more to tackle rising fuel prices and inflation. We need to ensure energy independence, through both biofuels and drilling, while we work on domestic clean energy solutions. Energy independence will help America be less impacted by world conflict and the global oil and gas market. Increasing domestic manufacturing will help us be less impacted by global supply chain issues. Both are contributors to the inflation we are facing right now.”
Mathis invited attendees and their friends and families to join her and her team in Independence for the Fourth of July parade to walk in unity to celebrate our democracy and the birthday of the United States of America.