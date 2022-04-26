INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence is offering a program targeting owner occupied rehabilitation projects and a down payment assistance program for households that meet income qualifications. These programs require an application process which will begin on April 21, 2022. The initial round of grant applications will be received until May 23, 2022, at 12:00 noon. Click on Additional Info to view plan information and for the application. Applications may also be picked up at City Hall during office hours.
Homeowner Repair Program (Single-Family Owner-Occupied Units Only)
Eligible projects under the repair program may include the following:
1. Roof repair or replacement
2. Furnace replacement
3. Water heater replacement
4. Plumbing
5. Electrical
6. Water line repairs
7. Ramp accessibility
8. Siding
9. Windows
10. Doors
11. Insulation
Approved projects shall have a minimum cost estimate of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00), but no project shall receive more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) from the City.
Ineligible projects, under this program, shall include:
1. Cabinets
2. Shutters
3. Flooring
4. Appliances
5. Air Conditioning, unless it is medically necessary
6. Concrete work, unless it is necessary to provide accessibility
7. Repairs to accessory or ancillary structures
8. Multiple family or renter occupied units
Homebuyer Assistance Program (Single-Family Owner-Occupied Units Only)
The City will consider funding homebuyer assistance applications, up to a total amount of $25,000 per household. Said homebuyer loan funds will used for closing costs, down-payment assistance, or for mortgage buydown. Homebuyer assistance funds will be awarded in the form of a five-year forgivable loan, which will be repaid to the City by the owner should the owner choose to sell or surrender ownership of the housing unit in question. Said repayment schedule shall begin upon the date the Final Work Acceptance form is signed.
Each awarded loan associated with the Homebuyer Assistance Program award will be secured by the City in a means that is acceptable to the City and their attorney, including but not limited to property liens, promissory notes, and/or second mortgages.