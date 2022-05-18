LOUISVILLE – Mustang Archers competed and did very well in a National Tournament in Louisville on May 14th.
5th grader Evan Miller took home top honors with a 1st place finish in the elementary boys division with a 288 (out of 300) score. There were 1497 elementary boys that participated.
High School participant Cael Post tied for 8th place with a 295 (out of 300) score with multiple archers! He finished 12th place after a shoot off. There were 2138 high school boys that participated.
Both Evan Miller & Cael Post were also awarded placement on the All-American Academic Archer Team. This is based on their scores and good grades. 50 archers out of the entire national were awarded this honor.
The archers shot a warmup shoot on Friday evening and their Nationals Tournament on Saturday.
Team standings were as follows:
Elementary team — 26th place out of 127 elementary teams
High School team — 58th place out of 215 high school teams
The following archers participated in the national competition in Louisville Kentucky.
Elementary:
Kayden Gage
Elizabeth Bumgarner
Logan Mestad
Declan Brown
Enman Bird
Memphis Peyton
Vicki Klotzbach
Easton Taylor
Aiden Stacy
Hunter Hess
Jaxen Meike
Brayton Kuhse
Toby Franz
Evan Miller
Lillian Wessels
Rowan Adams
Aubree Adams
Blake Halligan
Anna Ogden
High school:
Madison Mestad
Lauren Miller
Owen Ronnebaum
Drew Crump
Charlotte Halligan
Isabella Johnson
Reese Ridenour
Katie Finnegan
Jackie Finnegan
Collin Wilson
Cael Post
Ty Fangman
Josh Hayes
Justin Schmadeke
Rylee Rowland
Jackson Wolf
Wyatt Fisher
Gavin Mestad
Seth Stacy
Lauren Miller also shot at the 3D nationals’ tournament.
Next up… Worlds. June 23-25, 2022, in Louisville KY.
Volunteer Archery Coaches: Chris & Jess Luloff, Travis Mestad, Dave Harms, Andy Crump, Dave Wilson, Jamie Koch