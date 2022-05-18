Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LOUISVILLE – Mustang Archers competed and did very well in a National Tournament in Louisville on May 14th.

5th grader Evan Miller took home top honors with a 1st place finish in the elementary boys division with a 288 (out of 300) score. There were 1497 elementary boys that participated.

High School participant Cael Post tied for 8th place with a 295 (out of 300) score with multiple archers! He finished 12th place after a shoot off. There were 2138 high school boys that participated.

Both Evan Miller & Cael Post were also awarded placement on the All-American Academic Archer Team. This is based on their scores and good grades. 50 archers out of the entire national were awarded this honor.

The archers shot a warmup shoot on Friday evening and their Nationals Tournament on Saturday.

Team standings were as follows:

Elementary team — 26th place out of 127 elementary teams

High School team — 58th place out of 215 high school teams

The following archers participated in the national competition in Louisville Kentucky.

Elementary:

Kayden Gage

Elizabeth Bumgarner

Logan Mestad

Declan Brown

Enman Bird

Memphis Peyton

Vicki Klotzbach

Easton Taylor

Aiden Stacy

Hunter Hess

Jaxen Meike

Brayton Kuhse

Toby Franz

Evan Miller

Lillian Wessels

Rowan Adams

Aubree Adams

Blake Halligan

Anna Ogden

High school:

Madison Mestad

Lauren Miller

Owen Ronnebaum

Drew Crump

Charlotte Halligan

Isabella Johnson

Reese Ridenour

Katie Finnegan

Jackie Finnegan

Collin Wilson

Cael Post

Ty Fangman

Josh Hayes

Justin Schmadeke

Rylee Rowland

Jackson Wolf

Wyatt Fisher

Gavin Mestad

Seth Stacy

Lauren Miller also shot at the 3D nationals’ tournament.

Next up… Worlds. June 23-25, 2022, in Louisville KY.

Volunteer Archery Coaches: Chris & Jess Luloff, Travis Mestad, Dave Harms, Andy Crump, Dave Wilson, Jamie Koch

