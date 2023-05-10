INDEPENDENCE – On Friday General Mills announced the decision to close the Independence Blue Buffalo manufacturing plant known for their Top Chews, True Chews, and Nudges brands.
“We expect to end production by the end of the 2023 calendar year,” said Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills. “With this closure, we will transition production to our external supply chain. While never an easy decision to close a manufacturing plant, these changes are in direct support of our Pet supply chain strategy, which supports the long-term growth of our business.”
General Mills, the parent company of Blue Buffalo acquired the Independence facility as part of the acquisition of Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews products from Tyson Foods’ pet treats business for approximately $1.2 billion in July 2021.
“Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) along with all those effected by this closing are very disappointed to see Blue Buffalo leaving Independence,” said Lisa Kremer, Executive Director of BCEDC. “In their short time in Buchanan County, they have developed some great partnerships and will be missed, not only for the economic impact and employment they have provided, but also their philanthropy and involvement within the community of Independence. General Mills brought in the city and BCEDC from the beginning on Friday and we have been and will be able to assist with this transition along with Iowa Workforce Development. We now need to look forward to finding a new partner opportunity for this property and assisting with the placement of employees in the community.”
Blue Buffalo has supported several community organizations, from donating treats to the Buchanan County Fair, hosting a Halloween party for dogs, and just this year made donations from a General Mills Hometown Grant program to four local non-profits, including the Malek Theatre Foundation ($10,000), Otter Creek Animal Shelter ($10,000), Innovation Lab ($5,000), and Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary ($10,000).
“We are grateful to be a participant in providing these Hometown Grants this year,” said Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager for Blue Buffalo- Independence, earlier this year. “Last year, General Mills provided $3.5+ million in grant awards to over 300 charities!”
The company will provide career services and benefits support, including severance, retirement and health benefits, as the approximately 250 “Buffs” (i.e. employees) determine next steps after the Independence plant closes.