Many of us watch birdfeeders through the short winter days looking for something to brighten our days. Feeder birds bring a splash of color, but for the avid feeder watcher, they also bring a myriad of interesting and unique behaviors for entertainment as well.
If you are someone who enjoys watching the birds attracted to the habitat of your yard, imagine the spectacle of hundreds of thousands of birds attracted to the natural habitats of central Nebraska’s Platte River Valley. Join Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell and Benton County Naturalist Faith Hunt on a March 23-25 motor coach tour to North Platte, Nebraska to experience the sights and sounds of thousands of sandhill cranes preparing for spring.
Each March, sandhill cranes migrating from overwintering ground along the southern US border and Mexico stop and refuel (stage) in the “Big Bend” of the Platte River. For about a month, they feed on waste corn in agricultural fields and insects and small animals in wet meadows; awaiting weather changes in their nesting grounds further north. But there is so much more going on than just eating…
Sandhill cranes are social birds, feeding, roosting, flying, and wintering in large groups, but they individually form strong mating partnerships and there is a lot that goes into creating and maintaining this bond. Among the sandhills in Nebraska, you can regularly pick out pairs practicing numerous courtship rituals including dancing, unison calling, stick throwing, bowing, and jumping. These activities strengthen the bond in existing pairs but are also practiced by young or single birds looking to form a bond.
While nearly all birds have pair bonding and mating behaviors, not many are 4 feet tall with a 5 foot plus wingspan, found in groups of hundreds right along the roadways, and display these behaviors in the open during the day.
Almost as impressive as their daytime antics is the nighttime roosting. For safety from predators, large flocks roost together in the shallow braided channels of the Platte River. Here they are able to benefit from the wide-open landscape and the eyes and ears of their neighbors to detect and avoid nocturnal hunters. Individuals and small groups begin arriving just after sunset, loudly calling as they arrive. Within an hour, most have settled into place for the night. About an hour before dawn, the process is reversed as the birds leave the safety of the river to feed in fields and wetlands for the day.
While in North Platte, we will also have the opportunity to experience the mating behaviors of another iconic Great Plains species, the greater prairie chicken. Prairie chicken courtship involves males performing for females on dancing grounds called leks. At dawn, males arrive at the lek to claim the best locations. Erecting feathers on their head and tail and puffing out bright orange air sacs on their necks, they drum their feet and “boom” call in an effort to impress females and earn the right to mate. Males also challenge other males for the best spots in the lek – and thus the best female potential.
Prairie chickens are smaller and a bit more reticent than the sandhills, keeping their displays to short-grass areas often used for generations, and ending the show within a few hours of sunrise.
Our trip will also offer the chance for quick visits at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower. For full details of the trip including itinerary and cost, see the trip brochure at www.buchanancountyparks.com or request a printed brochure by calling 319-636-2617.