Many of us watch birdfeeders through the short winter days looking for something to brighten our days. Feeder birds bring a splash of color, but for the avid feeder watcher, they also bring a myriad of interesting and unique behaviors for entertainment as well.

If you are someone who enjoys watching the birds attracted to the habitat of your yard, imagine the spectacle of hundreds of thousands of birds attracted to the natural habitats of central Nebraska’s Platte River Valley. Join Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Sondra Cabell and Benton County Naturalist Faith Hunt on a March 23-25 motor coach tour to North Platte, Nebraska to experience the sights and sounds of thousands of sandhill cranes preparing for spring.

