Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Farm Bureau 2022 Ag Leaders DC Trip

Farm Bureau members (from left) Meghan Leibold, Brandon Friedlein, Molly Mormann, and Devin Brincks.

 Photo Courtesy of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation

MANCHESTER — Iowa family farm concerns were well represented in Washington, D.C on Sept.11-14, as legislators and agency officials met with the graduating class of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) Ag Leaders Institute. Among them were Farm Bureau members Meghan Leibold of Strawberry Point, Brandon Friedlein of Guttenberg, Molly Mormann of Manchester and Devin Brincks of Ossian.

Members offered Senator Charles Grassley support for the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which he co-sponsored with Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. The legislation aims to increase price discovery for those selling cattle on the open market and includes a mandatory 14-day pickup on cattle after the sale. That legislation was passed out of the agriculture committee and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.

Tags

Trending Food Videos