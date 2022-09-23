MANCHESTER — Iowa family farm concerns were well represented in Washington, D.C on Sept.11-14, as legislators and agency officials met with the graduating class of Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s (IFBF) Ag Leaders Institute. Among them were Farm Bureau members Meghan Leibold of Strawberry Point, Brandon Friedlein of Guttenberg, Molly Mormann of Manchester and Devin Brincks of Ossian.
Members offered Senator Charles Grassley support for the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which he co-sponsored with Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska. The legislation aims to increase price discovery for those selling cattle on the open market and includes a mandatory 14-day pickup on cattle after the sale. That legislation was passed out of the agriculture committee and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.
The cost of land and farming inputs was also top of mind for many members. Anecdotes were shared of farmers selling off cattle herds due to high feed prices and young farmers being priced out of opportunities when fuel and input costs created unfavorable break evens.
Another hot topic among members was a proposed rule change out of the Securities and Exchange Commission that would require farmers to track a variety of farming activities, from the amount of fuel used on each field to fertilizer application rates and any conservation efforts on the farm such as no-till or cover crops.
All 25 Ag Leader participants in attendance reflected on their experience, noting the importance of speaking up for what you believe in and making your voice heard on issues that impact the family farm. The Washington., D.C, trip serves as the culmination of the year-long Ag Leaders Institute program designed to help participants gain an extensive background on agricultural issues, develop advocacy skills, and build a network of leaders across Iowa. Graduates will be recognized at the Iowa Farm Bureau annual meeting, Dec. 6-7 in Des Moines.