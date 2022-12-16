INDEPENDENCE – What has become an annual event, local officials gathered recently in a joint session to share issues and goals with one another. The Independence Schools hosted the event at their Administration Building Monday, Dec. 13 with school officials, City of Independence officials, and Buchanan County Supervisors attending.
Among the several topics Independence Mayor Brad Bleichner reviewed were street projects; the progress of the new police facility; grant funding; trails; and drainage projects. City Clerk Susi Lampe and City Council members Deb Hanna, Tom Huston, Mike O’Loughlin, Kathryn Jensen, and John Kurtz, and Mark Crawford, P.E. all contributed to the conversation.
The Supervisors (Clayton Orht and Gary Gissel) and Supervisors-Elect (John Kurtz and Dawn Vogel) provided the status and future plans of County projects. Among the updates were the conversion of the former ‘Rydell’ building into a facility for Public Health and Emergency Management; bridge and road work; Wapsipinicon River access, amenities, and flood mitigation at the ‘Bathing Beach’ boat ramp (just north of Riverwalk Parks) and Knott’s Landing (near the Highway 150 bridge); the recent federal transportation bill; the opioid settlement funds; opposing the CO2 pipeline; work on the wind turbine ordinance; Fontana Park projects; etc.
Superintendent Russ Reiter, joined by School Board Director Charlie McCardle and Board President Kim Hansen reviewed several projects from the past year, including the remodeling of East and West Elementary, and what to look for in the coming year, including a needs assessment on the district’s buildings (e.g. the need for a Jr High gym). Reiter also said they are looking at a project to upgrade the light and sound systems of the Jr/Sr High auditorium; updating the district’s baseball and softball fields with the possibility of adding a soccer field west of the ‘Mustang Way’ fields; and working with local businesses and Hawkeye Community College on internships and training opportunities.
Some common goals and prospects for collaboration arose.
- The City is working to convert the former Starlight Theater into a daycare facility. The School would like to offer work/study jobs and certifications for students interested in the field of childcare.
- The City would like to upgrade/expand sporting fields, i.e. soccer. The School is looking at creating more space for soccer.
- Drainage. The City spoke about drainage issues along the Nature Trail that abuts school property. The School is looking at improving drainage in the same area (east of Leinbaugh Field and the new Mustang Plaza).
Everyone was concerned about budgets and funding.
“I thought we had a very productive meeting,” said Mayor Brad Bleichner. “Everyone has a lot of projects they hope to complete in 2023. As we could see there is some overlap where we can help others. Discussion of projects and budgeting issues allows us to understand the goals and concerns of each other. It was also very interesting to discuss each entities viewpoint of the legislative issues that affect us all.”
“I find the joint government meeting beneficial to share information on what projects and programs have been done in past year and future goals and struggles of each entity,” said Supervisor Clayton Ohrt. “Many times they tie together with mutual benefit. It is a continuous cycle to let the State Legislatures and Governor’s Office understand our problems/issues and get corrections done.
“I realize there is debate and dis-agreement from citizens sometimes but that is part of a warranted process,” he said. “The bottom line is the Local Elected Officials and Leaders goals are to maintain/improve infrastructure, provide the best services and education we can with the dollars available so citizens can say they are proud to live in Buchanan County, the Community, and School District. I encourage people to get involved by volunteering, get on a committee, or run for elected office.”
“It’s always good to sit down and discuss our community issues,” said Superintendent Russ Reiter. “Economic conversations are important to all of us as we’re looking for ways to bring in families and students. The city/county is very busy right now and we will look to support them as they continue to support us.”