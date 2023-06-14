June 11, 2023 — The AAU XCEL State/District Championships of 2023 held in Bourbonnais, IL the last weekend of April showcased the exceptional talent and skill of gymnasts from various age groups, levels, and states. The competition was marked by outstanding performances, remarkable statistics, and a display of unwavering determination.
In an impressive display of consistency and talent, the 7 participating girls from the local, Indee Area Gymnastics Academy, collectively earned a remarkable total of 27 medals. These young athletes showcased their prowess in multiple events and their ability to excel under pressure.
Every single IAGA Gymnast competing in the championships earned podium placements in two or more events. This speaks volumes about their versatility and ability to excel in different areas of gymnastics.
Additionally, another impressive statistic emerges from the fact that every single gymnast achieved a top-three placement at least once during the competition. This remarkable feat further highlights the consistency and the depth of talent among these young athletes.
The statistics reveal their commendable achievements:
BRONZE
Macy Pitz (7yo CPU) 8.800 Vault, 2nd; 9.675 Bars, 5th; 9.075 Beam, 7th; 9.100 Floor, 4th; 36.650 All Around, 3rd
Reagan Steffens (8yo EASTBUC) 8.850 V, 4th; 8.825 Ba, 11th; 8.950 Be, 8th; 9.175 F, 3rd; 35.800 AA, 8th
Freya McGreevy (6yo INDEE) 7.800 V, T9th; 9.425 Ba, 2nd; 9.300 Be, T3rd; 8.500 F, 7th; 35.025 AA, 8th
SILVER
Kylie Lorenzen (9yo EASTBUC) 9.000 V, 8th; 9.650 Ba, T2nd; 9.075, Be 13th; 9.425 F, 15th; 37.150 AA, 5th
Willow Rounds (10yo INDEE)8.700 V, T12th; 9.650 Ba, T3rd; 9.350 Be, T6th; 9.225 F, 8th; 35.925 AA, 8th
GOLD
Alina Ajruloski (15yo INDEE)9.100 V, 2nd; 8.925 Ba, 7th; 9.300, Be 2nd; 9.400 F, 5th; 36.725 AA, 2nd
LeaAnn Beyer (12yo EASTBUC)8.800 V, T7th; 9.075 Ba, 7th; 8.900 Be 8th; 9.350 F 3rd 36.125 AA, 8th
Nestled in the heart of downtown Independence, Indee Area Gymnastics Academy, IAGA (pronounced “eye-ahh gah”) is a small gym with an immeasurable amount of heart. Despite their humble beginnings, their dedicated team of coaches have worked tirelessly to provide a nurturing and empowering environment for our talented gymnasts. They believe in the potential of each and every athlete who walks through the doors and strive to offer them the training and support they need for their gymnastics “career”. Many of the gymnasts start in recreational classes and are asked to join the team. Just as many called or emailed, showed up, gave it a try, and never looked back! Gymnastics is a rewarding and exceptionally challenging sport. It takes mind, body, and spirit to be in tune for continued success. If your little is interested in trying gymnastics, call, or message IAGA today!
You can find us on Facebook, Indee Area Gymnastics Academy or Call Mikka Foley, Gym Director/Owner at 319-415-8074 Classes are always going! Your child will love the Bars, Beam, Floor and Vault! Private Lessons are also offered for individual skills or to prepare for team at $60/hr with Team Director/Owner, Andi McConnell.
The Gym is currently fundraising for a new Competition Balance Beam! With a price tag over $5000, yes, $5000, you are invited to our Monthly Summer Car Wash located on 1st St W by Burger King at the Affordable Accounting parking lot. Free will donation car wash by IAGA Gymnasts, Coaches and Family with Free Lemonade included. The gymnasts enjoyed the May Car Wash and are looking forward to the June Car Wash, happening Saturday June 24th from 10am-2pm. Please join them!
IAGA has 2 gymnasts who have chosen to compete at AAU Nationals this year at the end of June! Gold Gymnast, Alina Ajruloski (INDEE) hopes to enjoy her trip after a successful 2023 AAU State/District Championships in April and Macy Pitz (CPU) will attend her first ever National event after her successful 2023 AAU State/District Championships. With over 3,000+ gymnasts attending the National Championships in Orlando, Florida, what an event it will be. Let’s wish them luck!