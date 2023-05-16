INDEPENDENCE – The Rural Iowa Radio Amateur Club will be attending the Court of Honor for new Eagle Scout Michael Tice on Saturday, May 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NE.
After the ceremony the club will demonstrate the capabilities their emergency communications trailer and discuss the operation enhancements of Tice’s Eagle Scout project, including a software program that helps with mapping search and rescue operations, weather tracking, and a satellite link.
The Court of Honor will begin at 1 p.m. followed by the demonstrations until 4 p.m.
This will be a great opportunity for the public to learn how radio can assist with emergency services.