Valentine’s Day is right around the corner – Monday! Have you figured out a gift?
Shopping local is a great way to support local businesses and our community. Rather than buying from large corporations. Small businesses struggled to fulfill holiday orders due to supply chain issues and many of those issues still exist. It’s up to us to help them out and shop sooner! A gift sent late isn’t the same. Also, the sooner presents are bought, the more last-minute stress of I-need-to-find-a-present-quickly-I-think-I-might-just-buy-a-gift-card can be avoided!
Ideas
Independence has many flower shops to buy flowers from.
The Trendy Tulip offers all kinds of flowers. Customer favorites include house plants, succulents, and fresh arrangements. They also have gift baskets (various prices and themes), decorative pillows, and wine. Bland’s Flower Shop & Gifts is also another great option. They have many cute seasonal decorations for sale. Another long-time flower store downtown is The Flower Mill. Instead of shopping online at a corporate outlet to send flowers, Florist Dennis Fuller reminds people to contact a florist that is local to the gift receiver. It supports a small business better.
If she is all about diet and fitness — The Brick Kitchen is a great new place to go shopping! They sell all sorts of consumables, cookware, and food prep utensils. Or how about a pass to the Falcon Civic Center? It is available 24/7 to a gym with weights, cardio, and a sauna also wouldn’t be a bad idea.
If she enjoys going out to eat, why not take her out?
A great way to support local and support you and your loved one’s stomachs is to eat local. Independence is full of great ‘excuses’ to go out to eat! Local choices include: Mexican; Chinese; Delis; Pizza; as well as Traditional American Cuisine.
Whatever you decide, enjoy the day and each other’s company.