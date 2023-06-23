INDEPENDENCE – Serving and sacrificing in a different way than some, Debra Noesen received the honor from many when she was selected to be part of the June 6 Cedar Valley Honor Flight as the only female Veteran.
Noesen, 69, originally from a small farm between Independence and Rowley, had the chance to travel overseas during the Vietnam War when she joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1973 and remained through 1976.
Stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, Noesen was part of an administration and finance sector charged with keeping track of soldiers and of their paychecks.
According to Noesen she enlisted because she was raised on a farm, was a shy girl, and wanted to see Europe.
“I went to all the recruiters and wanted a spot overseas guaranteed,” said Noesen. “The only one that would do that was the Army. Up until 1978, there was only a Women’s Corps for women. I went to basic at Fort McClellan and then Fort Polk in Louisiana for training. Then I was shipped over to Germany. I loved it there. It was great, I made lots of friends and did lots of traveling which I thoroughly enjoyed.”
Noesen says when she was selected for the Honor Flight, she expected to be selected but was still excited.
“I went down to the courthouse Veteran’s Affairs, and I filled out an application,” said Noesen. “I took my son who is in the Army National Guard and has been for 19 years. The best part was that I got to do it with him, even though it was all amazing. I applied last year, and I was the only female Veteran that got a seat.”
According to Noesen one of the best parts of the trip was speaking to the men who had been in combat and hearing their stories on the flight. In D.C., Noesen also really enjoyed the memorials. She said it was a fantastic trip.
“They were all wonderful,” said Noesen. “I told my son at the end that the Korean Memorial was extraordinary because my dad was a Korean Vet. To be honest, they were all beautiful, the World War II Memorial was beautiful. There isn’t a favorite favorite, but - I would have never made it out there if it weren’t for the flight - one of the spots we visited was the Military Women’s Museum and that was pretty special.”
According to Noesen, it was a 2-hour flight. It was a beautiful day and not ungodly hot. It was a comfortable trip. Noesen says the convoy traveled by bus through D.C., so she got to see the Capitol and the White House as well.
Noesen says that anyone, especially Veterans, should visit D.C.
“It is beautiful, just the thoughts of what these men and women have gone through in combat is very emotional, I almost start crying now,” said Noesen. “The neatest part is when I got back to Waterloo with the reception as big as it was. The airport was packed. If that didn’t bring me to tears, then I don’t know what would. Being in the Women’s Army Corps I never got a lot of recognition for being a Veteran. So, when people shook your hands, it caught me off guard.”
Noesen says that it is important now more than ever to celebrate Vietnam Veterans because they didn’t receive that love when they returned from the war.
“A lot of the guys, you listen to their stories when they got home from Vietnam there were no celebrations,” said Noesen. “They were spit on and accused of murder. They did not have a good homecoming, so, this was special.”
Noesen would like the people of Independence to know she was proud to serve and that teens should look into the Corps as an option after graduation.
“I would do it all over again if I could, said Noesen. “It was a great experience, and I would like to see more kids joining the military. You learn so much about respect and following orders which kids don’t have today. I am glad I did it and am extremely proud.”