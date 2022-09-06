INDEPENDENCE – As reported Saturday, Buchanan County Tourism is leading an effort to welcome three Veterans a trek across the United States along Historic Highway 20 to raise awareness for Veteran issues.
As of press time Tuesday, the hikers, retired USMC SgtsMaj Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer and, recently added, Staff Sergeant Ray ‘Shino’ Shinohara, were taking a day to see the sights in Dyersville before continuing on the road. They are expected to arrive in Buchanan County on Thursday.
Buchanan County Tourism Director Rob Heilman encourages anyone along the route of ‘Old 20’ to put out a welcome sign or if you see the trio to greet them.
One of the main causes for the hike is to bring awareness to History Flight, a privately operated, 501©3 Non-Profit organization dedicated to researching, recovering and repatriating America’s service members back to United States of America. These individuals have been listed as Missing in Action (MIA) or deemed non-recoverable during the past American conflicts of WWII, Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War. How to donate to this cause and more information is available at historyflight.com/.
Another way to support JD, Rocky, and Shino is to check out teamlongroad.com online or follow them on The Long Road Facebook page.