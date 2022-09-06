Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Long Road

INDEPENDENCE – As reported Saturday, Buchanan County Tourism is leading an effort to welcome three Veterans a trek across the United States along Historic Highway 20 to raise awareness for Veteran issues.

As of press time Tuesday, the hikers, retired USMC SgtsMaj Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer and, recently added, Staff Sergeant Ray ‘Shino’ Shinohara, were taking a day to see the sights in Dyersville before continuing on the road. They are expected to arrive in Buchanan County on Thursday.

