JESUP – Louise M. Koob, 88 years old, of Jesup, IA, died peacefully of natural causes, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home at Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, in rural La Porte City, IA. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran — Jubilee cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and will continue for an hour before services, Wednesday, at the church.

