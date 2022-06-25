WILLIAMSBURG – Wednesday, June 22, 2022: The Mustangs softball team traveled to Williamsburg to face the Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Raiderettes (21-8).
Williamsburg would sweep the Mustangs, taking game 1 by the score of 11-1 and game 2 by the score of 6-1.
Junior Marleigh Louvar would homer in both games for her second and third homeruns of the year.
In game 1, the Raiderettes jumped all over Mustangs freshman pitcher Bella Louvar, scoring 6 runs in the first inning. After that Louvar settled down and pitched well, going 4.2 innings allowing 7 earned runs on 10 hits, striking out 2 and walking 3.
The Mustangs got on the board in the 3rd inning when Marleigh Louvar hit a homerun, launching her second homerun of the year to left, but that was all the scoring for the Mustangs as they would lose 11-1 in 5 innings.
Junior Natalie Doyle collected the only other hit for the Mustangs in the contest.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
W-burg 6 0 1 1 3 0 0 11
In game 2, the Mustangs were down 2-0 when Marleigh Louvar came to the plate in the fourth inning and connected for a solo homerun to left to make the score 2-1. This was the second homerun of the night for Louvar and the 3rd of the year. Louvar was 2 for 3 in the game.
2 runs in the fifth and sixth innings put this game away for the Raiderettes and the Mustangs would collect only 4 hits in the game and lose this one, 6-1.
Senior Shanna Kleve was in the circle for the Mustangs and would go the distance, scattering just 7 hits over 6 innings of work, giving up 6 runs (3 earned) and striking out 8 batters.
Kleve and junior three bagger, Rachel Eddy collected the other two hits for the Mustangs.
Natalie Doyle and Marleigh Louvar each had a stolen base.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
W-burg 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 6
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.