INDEPENDENCE – Wednesday, June 21, 2023: A record that has stood since 2008 stands no more as senior standout Marleigh Louvar has broken the Independence High School Career Homerun record with 15.
Louvar hit a homerun against Clear Creek-Amana on June 14th in the bottom of the 1st inning to break the long-standing record that was held by Julie Jack (’04-’08).
Louvar added to that record with another homerun on Wednesday night when she connected in the bottom of the sixth inning. She now has 8 on the season, which is two homeruns shy of the school season record held by Julie Jack — 10 homeruns in 2005.
Marleigh has several games left this season to break the season record and to add to her career record. The Mustangs will travel to Marion on Monday night for two games and will be back at home on the 28th for a doubleheader with South Tama.