INDEPENDENCE – Senior Marleigh Louvar has announced that she will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul Minnesota.
Louvar is the daughter of Jack and Jill Louvar – Brandon, IA. Marleigh has a younger sister Bella who is a sophomore.
Louvar will play softball for the Tommies and Head Coach Jen Trotter, Assistant Coach Nat Wagner, and Assistant Coach Jen Walter.
Other schools that Louvar considered include University of Iowa, Indian Hills Community College, Truman State, Kirkwood, Minnesota State, and Minot State University.
Louvar added that she chose St. Thomas, “because of its amazing academic excellence and its growing athletic programs. The campus is beautiful, and I knew this was the place I wanted to go when I stepped on campus,” says Louvar.
Marleigh is a 5-year varsity softball player and also played varsity basketball for 3 years. She ran track and cross country for 2 years.
Softball is Louvar’s focus and she played ‘club ball’ in the fall for The Eastern-Iowa Barracudas 18u Gold for head coach Ken Thimmesch. Louvar’s team had a very successful 2022 fall season winning one Perfect Game Tournament in Kansas City, Kansas. Their record was 28-2-4. Louvar added that since most games are in Show Case Tournaments there was not a lot of selected winners or losers. Louvar played for the Barracudas for 4 years. “I loved every second of it,” added Louvar.
Louvar’s accolades include All-Conference, All-District selections. She has been a 4-year varsity softball letter winner and in the 2022 season Louvar was selected 2nd-team All-Conference.
Along with her athletic accolades, Louvar has been named to the National Honor Society and Academic All-Conference.
“I would like to thank my parents, coaches, family and teammates for helping me in my recruiting process,” Louvar says, “Words can’t describe how thankful I am. Lastly, I want to thank Coach Trotter and her amazing coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to start my journey as a Tommie.”
Louvar concludes, “My favorite memory of my high school athletic career would be playing with my sister and having the opportunity to be coached by my mom. Not very many girls get the opportunity that I have which makes me very thankful.”