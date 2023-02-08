Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Louvar NLI 020823

Marleigh Louvar signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of St. Thomas Left to Right: Jack(father), Bella(sister), Marleigh, and Jill(mother).

 submitted photo

INDEPENDENCE – Senior Marleigh Louvar has announced that she will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul Minnesota.

Louvar is the daughter of Jack and Jill Louvar – Brandon, IA. Marleigh has a younger sister Bella who is a sophomore.

