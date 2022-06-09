In his letter to the Galatians, Paul tells them that “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters; only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for self-indulgence, but through love become slaves to one another. For the whole law is summed up in the single commandment, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’” (5:13-14) So even though we have been promised the great freedom, there is a responsibility that we need to practice within it. Paul’s point is that even though we have been freed by Christ there is still a responsibility to that freedom that requires the people to practice that freedom in ways that does no harm. For instance, as a citizen of this nation I am guaranteed the right to speak out and share my thought and opinions without fear of reprisal for the government trying to silence me through any number of methods of persecution. However, there is an assumption that my concern for the well being of others would then also prevent me from yelling “Fire” in a crowded theater without cause or telling lies about someone. There is an expectation that I would use my freedom of speech in ways that would improve or enhance not only my life but the lives of others without causing additional damage.
We have been having a great deal of debating on what freedoms we have as citizens of this great nations and arguments about the restrictions that are now being debated on them. Let us recognize that the points being made are often quite valid, but it seems that often in that debating there is one thing missing — What harm may the comments I make be doing to another? In insisting that our freedoms, or our rights, be preserved are we looking at how the full use of those freedoms may indeed be used in ways that are not in keeping with loving our neighbor as ourselves.
It would be nice is life was always issues of black and white and easily determined in everyday events. However, I have found that there are a lot of gray areas of life that have a bearing on how I live my life in the freedoms I have and how I express them in ways that do not bring added harm hardship on others. Blindly insisting on living with MY freedom isn’t always the best way of taking our OUR life together in Christ. Solely focusing on my freedom in this continual debate may not be the best witness of Christ’s call to love our neighbor when I fail to engage in a discussion of how my freedom may hamper the life free of pain and harm to someone else.
I am thankful and lucky to live in a nation that strives to protect my freedom to live as I choose, but I pray to God that I also live as a disciple of Christ that prevents me from focusing on those freedoms without any responsibility to how they may affect the lives of those around me.