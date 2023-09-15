With the start of the NFL regular season last week, there is no better time to talk about the absurdity of taking the Bible out of context.
2 Kings 2:24b says, “Then two bears came out of the woods and mauled forty-two of the boys.” Really Bears fans, mauling children?
Judges 14:6 says, “Although he had nothing in his hand, he tore the lion in pieces as one tears a young goat.” A lion being torn apart, bare-handed, by a man? That’s how fragile the Detroit Lions are, I guess.
Romans 12:12 says, “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.” That’s for you Vikings fans.
Jeremiah 17:8 says, “He is like a tree planted by water, that sends out its roots by the stream, and does not fear when heat comes, for its leaves remain green, and is not anxious in the year of drought, for it does not cease to bear fruit.” Green. Like in Green and Gold. Like in the Green Bay Packers.
If this is getting you all worked up, remember, this is just to prove the absurdity of taking Bible verses out of context.
Humans have done this sort of thing since the time of Moses. How do I know, you ask? God gave Moses the Ten Commandments (twice). The Hebrews looked for loopholes in the law and tried to find ways to navigate their way around them. By the time Moses died, there were an additional 613 laws – most of them to clarify what the original ten meant (check out Leviticus and Deuteronomy to read about it for yourself).
We spend so much time trying to twist scripture to fit our own needs that we forget to look at what it really said.
In John 13:34, Jesus says, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” The crazy thing is that we all know this. We know that Jesus said it. But we still try to include qualifiers that disqualify people! It goes something like this – “I do love everyone, just like Jesus says, but if they’re sinners, they don’t deserve my love.” Or we can fill in the blank, “I love everyone, except if they’re ______!”
The problem is we never say it quite like that. Most people won’t go around telling people who they don’t consider worthy of their love. Most people will make indirect comments, or their actions will speak volumes. It’s in the jokes they make or laugh at. It’s in the Facebook posts they share or ‘like’. It might show up in their politics (both sides of the aisle). It’s evident in what offends them.
I am willing to bet that God is less interested in the outcome of the game you bet on than the fact that you bet in the first place. I am also confident in the fact that God loves us all. Including you, sinner. The Bible isn’t something to be used as a weapon against your neighbor. The Bible is the Word of God — the One who judges and forgives, the One who sanctifies and blesses, the One who loved us so much he sent us Jesus, the One who commands us to love in the same way.
To love others as Jesus loves us can’t be taken out of context.