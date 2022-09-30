INDEPENDENCE – What can you say to a grieving parent after the loss of their baby? How can you give gentle support? According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), over a million pregnancies end in miscarriages or stillbirths each year.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. It has become a time and a safe space for those grieving a loss and others trying to understand and comfort.
Tyler and Danielle Franck of Quasqueton know the feeling all too well, and have been working hard to help other families cope since their son Tanner was stillborn at 20 weeks on October 23, 2016. Thanks to a CuddleCot, a system that cools the baby in situ, allowing the family time to grieve and say goodbye.
The Francks felt so blessed to have extra time with Tanner they decided to form “Loving Tanner” as a 501©3 charitable non-profit to support and advocate for families suffering pregnancy and infant loss. They work to educate the public and break the stigma associated with pregnancy and infant loss. One of their goals is to place a Cuddle Cot in every hospital.
To those whop have suffered a loss, they offer care boxes, peer support, certificates of life, and remembrance items all free of charge.
- Love&Loss Care Boxes are made to provide a bit of love and comfort for those going through a recent pregnancy or infant loss. These boxes include special books for mom and dad, journal, candle, teddy bear, mini blanket or quilt and other comfort items. The teddy bear comes with a heartbeat recorder.
- Forget-Me-Not Care Boxes are made to provide a bit of love and comfort for those going through an early pregnancy loss. These boxes include a hand knitted blanket, lavender candle, forget me not seeds and a teddy bear. This is a wonderful way to acknowledge that no loss is too small.
- Thinking of You Care Boxes are a way to honor a loved one’s loss and let them know you remember their baby with them by sending a Thinking of You Care Box on a special anniversary or date. These boxes are smaller than our Love&Loss boxes and include a candle, forget-me-not seeds and a teddy bear.
- Recently they began to offer Wave Of Light Candle and Awareness Bundles through their Facebook page, Loving Tanner. The $10 bundle includes a candle with a customizable label, PAIL (Pregnancy, Infant, and Child Loss) Awareness pin and PAIL Awareness tie bracelet. MercyOne is holding a Wave of Light: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Event on Saturday, October 15 at 6 p.m. in Rooms 1 and 2 at MercyOne Waterloo, 3421 West 9th Street. Special activities for families will include rock painting, creating personalized luminaries, and other remembrance crafts. Local and international loss organizations will be present. At 7 p.m. there will be a gathering outside to light candles and participate in the International Wave of Light.
Danielle Franck added that since starting Loving Tanner, the organization has been able to purchase two CuddleCots in honor of Ezra LuCean Fangman, precious baby girl of Dylan and Emma Fangman, born into the arms of angels on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. The baby/children’s clothing outlet Ezra’s Boutique in Fabulous Fridays downtown is also named in her honor.
Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is now partnering with Loving Tanner to raise funds to purchase a CuddleCot in honor of a local family. BCHC is also partnering with Loving Tanner to provide miscarriage bags in their emergency department. The Miscarriage Bag contains a crochet blanket, teddy bear, forget me not seeds, and a pamphlet on grieving.
“Many great things are happening to help support the pregnancy and infant loss community,” said Danielle. “Honestly, just talking about it helps so much for those who experience loss and feel alone or isolated.”