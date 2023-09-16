INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg visited Pries Enterprises September 7 as part of his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Pries Plant Manager Jason Joyce lead a tour along with Mindy Panzera, Continuous Improvement Manager for Pries, through the facility.
Pries is an aluminum extrusion manufacturer. They have had several expansions in facility size, manufacturing capabilities, and employment opportunities over the last few years. They added a state-of-the-art anodizing line in 2019. In the fall of 2021 Pries Enterprises constructed a new 100,000 sq ft. expansion after already doubling their footprint to over 300,000 sq feet.
With all the expansion Pries is concerned about the area workforce and the associated housing and other community issues.
Lt. Gov. Gregg is the co-chair of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative. As such he is well aware of the needs of businesses looking to hire more employees.