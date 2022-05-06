OELWEIN – Lucille E. Goedken, 93, of Oelwein, Iowa peacefully passed on Monday evening, May 2, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, with Rev. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. C.D.A. Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Albert Cemetery, in rural Dundee.
Lucille Elizabeth Friedman was born April 18, 1929, in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of Clement J. Friedman and Theresa C. (Hoffman) Friedman. She was united in marriage to Merlin Harold Goedken on January 20, 1948, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lamont.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 74 years: Merlin Goedken of Oelwein; six children; and two sisters.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.