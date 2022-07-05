Lydia Beyer’s poem, “Gone- In memory of Corbin Jo Wilgenbusch,” was chosen for 1st place in the 6th grade division for poetry at the state level through the Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest! She was invited to attend the celebration for all 1st place winners on Tuesday, June 21st at the annual Reading Conference in Ames. Author Katherine Hannigan, who wrote Ida B, was there to speak to the writers, and she was amazing! Contestants who wished to read out loud, shared their poems and stories with the audience and author, Katherine Hannigan.
Lydia also received 3rd Honorable mention in the Iowa Poetry contest, where her poem was judged against 5th-8th grades, and 289 entries were submitted! It’s being published in, Lyrica Iowa 2022. Lydia’s teacher, Abbey Thurn helped her submit the poem for the contests. She will be a 7th grader at East Buchanan in the fall.