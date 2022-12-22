INDEPENDENCE – Lyle A. Clark, 83, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Lyle was born on January 1st, 1939, in Kabekona, MN, the son of Harold A. and Annie J. (Pederson) Clark. Lyle is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Algoe) Clark.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10, 2023, in Independence, IA. A memorial fund is being established in Lyle’s name to support local conservation and educational needs. Donations may be sent to: Lyle Clark Memorial Fund % Northeast Security Bank 231 1st St E. Independence, IA 50644. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.