INDEPENDENCE – Lyle A. Clark, 83, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 12 until 3 p.m. at the home of Brenda and Ron Hearn, 301 2nd Ave SW, Independence.
Lyle was born on January 1, 1939, in Kabekona, Minnesota, the son of Harold A. and Annie J. (Pederson) Clark. He grew up in Kabekona living in the house attached to the back of his family’s store. He attended school in Laporte, Minn., and was a graduate of Laporte High School in 1956. While in school he met Kathleen M. Algoe, and they were married on December 5, 1956, in Laporte. They made their home in Laporte while he attended Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn. Lyle graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1960 and completed his Masters Degree in 1973. He began his teaching career in Greenfield, Iowa. Lyle went on to work at several other schools, such as Panora – Linden, Iowa, New London, Iowa, and Columbus Junction, Iowa.
He had a passion for sports, and while in college, he played football for Bemidji State University. Lyle spent several decades coaching many sports, including coaching all four of his children. He loved watching his athletes develop and improve throughout their lives. He led many different teams to conference championships throughout the years. After he retired, he often ran into adults he used to coach and could remember what their sports were and their accomplishments.
In 2001, Lyle retired. He and Kathy made their home in Independence. Lyle and Kathy traveled all over the state being their grandchildren’s biggest fans while watching them in school events. He enjoyed the outdoors spending time hunting and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed their vacations in Branson, Missouri.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Kathleen Clark; his children: Barbara (Jane Martin) Clark, Independence, Charles (Brenda) Clark, Marion, Iowa, Craig (Sandy) Clark, Independence, and Brenda (Ron) Hearn, Independence; his seven grandchildren: Alyssa (Jesse) Halweg, Bryan (Jessie) Clark, Drew (Amanda) Clark, Bruce Clark, Stacy (Frank) DeMaria, Cy Hearn, and Sydney Hearn; five great-grandchildren: Eli and Noah Clark, Braea, Brinley, and Brekin Halweg; a sister, Haroldine Miller, Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, Al (Shalyn) Clark, Arlington, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Annie Clark; two sisters, Maxine Leyendecker and Dorothy Miller; and three brothers-in-law, Thomas Leyendecker, Bob Miller, and Jack Miller.
A memorial fund is being established in Lyle’s name to support local conservation and educational needs. Donations may be sent to: Lyle Clark Memorial Fund, %Northeast Security Bank, 231 1st Street E. Independence, IA 50644.
