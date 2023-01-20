Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowa Poetry Association

Iowans-you are invited to submit your poetry to the annual Lyrical Iowa Poetry Competition! No entry fee. No membership or book purchase required. For all residents of Iowa from kindergartners to centenarians (students may be Iowa residents or attend a school in Iowa).

“If you enjoy writing poetry, here is your chance to win modest cash prizes and/or have your poem published in the Iowa Poetry Association’s (IPA) annual anthology, Lyrical Iowa,” explains Marilyn Baszczynski, IPA editor and contest coordinator. “You may submit up to a total of five poems in any of seven categories for adults; students submit up to five in their division (grades K-4; 5-8; 9-12, college). Only one poem per person may be published. Selections are made anonymously by expert out-of-state judges.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos