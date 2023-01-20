Iowans-you are invited to submit your poetry to the annual Lyrical Iowa Poetry Competition! No entry fee. No membership or book purchase required. For all residents of Iowa from kindergartners to centenarians (students may be Iowa residents or attend a school in Iowa).
“If you enjoy writing poetry, here is your chance to win modest cash prizes and/or have your poem published in the Iowa Poetry Association’s (IPA) annual anthology, Lyrical Iowa,” explains Marilyn Baszczynski, IPA editor and contest coordinator. “You may submit up to a total of five poems in any of seven categories for adults; students submit up to five in their division (grades K-4; 5-8; 9-12, college). Only one poem per person may be published. Selections are made anonymously by expert out-of-state judges.”
Adult contests include: the Lucille Morgan Wilson Poetry Award for general (any subject/form); Traditional Forms: ghazal, pantoum, sonnet, and villanelle; Haiku; National/world Events; Humorous Verse; and Poetry for Children (any subject/form suitable for children). New this year is the Grant Wood Country Poetry Award, any form, inspired by any artwork by Grant Wood. Student divisions are open to any subject and form. Line limits are specified in all categories/divisions.
The contest is open January 1st — February 28th, 2023. Rules are available online at www.iowapoetry.com/rules2023.htm. Before entering, be sure to read some of 2022’s winning poems at www.iowapoetry.com/lyricaliowa.htm. Notifications are sent early summer to winners and those whose poem is selected for publication; Pushcart Prize nominees (iowapoetry.com/pushcart.htm) will be announced in early fall. Email submissions are preferred for adult and college divisions; all K-12 must mail in submissions by USPS to appropriate school editors.
If you cannot access the internet, send a SASE (self-addressed, stamped, envelope) for contest rules to Iowa Poetry Association c/o Marilyn Baszczynski, Editor, 16096 320th Way, Earlham, IA 50072.
The Iowa Poetry Association, founded in 1945, is a non-profit organization whose sole objective is to promote interest in and appreciation of poetry among Iowans through educational opportunities, poetry writing and slam contests and the publication of an annual anthology of Iowa poetry. Besides sponsoring annual writing contest and a series of slam competitions, IPA offers two hybrid workshops each year held in Des Moines and a program of monthly virtual mini-workshops and readings. Membership is open to any individual or group with an Iowa address. Annual dues are $8.00. Patron dues of $15 or more provide the same benefits and additionally help support the expanding programs of the organization (increased outreach, scholarships, etc.). Special time-limited BONUS: a free copy of Lyrical Iowa 2022 ($15 value) for NEW Patron-level memberships.
Some upcoming exciting poetry events sponsored by IPA:
Poetry Palooza (poetryamp.org/poetry-palooza) in Des Moines, April 6-8; National Federation of State Poetry Societies Convention—Catch Poetry: Stage & Page, in Des Moines, June 21-26.