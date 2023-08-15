INDEPENDENCE – M. Jean Kono, 80, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, in The Community Room at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
Jean was born on May 17, 1943, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Roger C. and Wilma V. (Woellert) Kelley. She grew up on her family farm in rural Dundee and was active in 4-H.
She attended the Dundee Schools and went onto be a 1960 graduate of West Delaware High School in Manchester. After high school, Minerva moved to Waterloo, to study at Allen Nursing School. She worked as a bartender for several years at Cypress Lounge in Cedar Falls before taking a job at the Waterloo Savings Bank.
Jean married Robert Gene Kono in 1971, and they made their home in Waterloo for several years. They later divorced. In 1981, she moved to Hazleton, and Jean started working as a Certified Medical Assistant at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. She worked there for over twenty-six years and made many friends with her coworkers and made even more stories.
She is survived by her daughter Kelley (Brian Rohrick) Kono, Oelwein; her two grandchildren; a sister, Joann Baumgartner, Cedar Falls; a brother, Gary (Darla) Kelley, Ankeny; and a niece.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steve Kono; and a brother-in-law, Gary Baumgartner.
