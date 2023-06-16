To the Editor:
The liberals describe MAGA as a bad thing! Hmmmm! Well, as a citizen of our United States of America, I am opposed to open borders, abortion, transgenders influencing my children and grandchildren, and the increase of more IRS regulations.
I support voter ID, free speech, Bibles allowed in school again, and full investigations of the FBI, Department of Justice, and full raid of our sitting president, and adding more police!
If that makes me MAGA, then that’s what I am and President Donald Trump supports everything that I believe in!
Eric Frey
Jesup