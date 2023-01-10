INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Independence Police arrested Dakota Main of Independence. Around 3:30 p.m., Officers investigated an assault that occurred in the 300 block of 4th Avenue SW.
The victim stated there was a physical altercation between her and Main. The altercation concluded with what the victim believed to be the display and discharge of a pistol. The investigation determined that Main pointed a BB gun at the victim and discharged it around her head. The discharge resulted in bodily injury to the victim. The victim stated that she had knowledge Main possessed a live pistol and believed the BB gun to be real at the time of its display. A pistol similar in frame was located at the scene.
Main was located at the RV Park and Campground in Independence later that afternoon. At the time of his arrest, Main was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Willful Injury – Resulting in Bodily Injury is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) – 2nd Offense is a Serious Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to one (1) year imprisonment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a Simple Misdemeanor and is punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.