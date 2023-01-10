Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Independence Police arrested Dakota Main of Independence. Around 3:30 p.m., Officers investigated an assault that occurred in the 300 block of 4th Avenue SW.

The victim stated there was a physical altercation between her and Main. The altercation concluded with what the victim believed to be the display and discharge of a pistol. The investigation determined that Main pointed a BB gun at the victim and discharged it around her head. The discharge resulted in bodily injury to the victim. The victim stated that she had knowledge Main possessed a live pistol and believed the BB gun to be real at the time of its display. A pistol similar in frame was located at the scene.

