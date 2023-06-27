INDEPENDENCE – On Thursday, June 15, 2023, Independence Police arrested Kenneth Barnes. Barnes fled from the police on a bicycle after an officer attempted to speak with him regarding a traffic violation. Barnes fled to the Imperial Apartments in the 100 block of 16th Avenue NW. Barnes abandoned his bicycle and backpack outside of an apartment, then ran to another apartment in the same complex. Barnes was located and arrested for interference with official acts. The bicycle and backpack were located. The backpack was seized and searched. The backpack contained over five (5) grams of methamphetamine, wax suspected to contain THC concentrates, and drug paraphernalia. Barnes is charged with the following:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine (Over 5 grams, Under 5 Kilograms) – A Class B Felony, punishable by up to twenty-five (25) years imprisonment.
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense (Wax) – An Aggravated Misdemeanor, punishable by up to two (2) years imprisonment.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – A Simple Misdemeanor, punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
- Interference with Official Acts – A Simple Misdemeanor, punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
- Driving on the Wrong Side of a Two-Way Highway – A citation with a total of $210.25
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.