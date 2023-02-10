Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ms. Brenda Liddle rehearsing with some of the cast of Aladdin Kids.

INDEPENDENCE – Students at St John Catholic School are preparing to perform Disney Aladdin Kids next month.

Under the direction of Music and Art Teacher Ms. Brenda Liddle, they are busy singing, dancing, learning lines, building sets, and fitting costumes. The musical is scheduled to be performed Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. in the St John School gym.

