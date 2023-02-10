INDEPENDENCE – Students at St John Catholic School are preparing to perform Disney Aladdin Kids next month.
Under the direction of Music and Art Teacher Ms. Brenda Liddle, they are busy singing, dancing, learning lines, building sets, and fitting costumes. The musical is scheduled to be performed Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. in the St John School gym.
The spectacular 30-minute musical, designed for elementary and middle school performers, is based on the 1992 Disney film. The third through eighth grade cast includes many interesting characters and two amazing teachers from the school.
“It is refreshing to see students work together on this one goal. The show is magical!” said Ms. Liddle. “You are going to love this exciting stage adaption of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold!”
Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, the magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar. Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favorite Alan Menken songs such as “Friend Like Me,” “A Whole New World,” and “Prince Ali.” With colorful characters and nonstop adventure, Aladdin Kids is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages!
For information on purchasing tickets ($5/each) please call the school office at 319-334-7173 for reservations. Payment is due in the office by check or cash before the show begins. Seats are limited so get your tickets now!
Disney Aladdin Kids is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Aladdin Kids or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.