FONTANA – Come to Fontana Park Saturday, May 7 for Flora, Fun, and Fulfillment!
Plant Sale
8 to 11 a.m.
Start your day by choosing your garden plants at the annual Fontana Herb Society Plant sale. The sale goes from 8-11 a.m. Some of the proceeds do to support the Friends of Fontana Park.
Volunteer Appreciation
12 to 1 p.m.
After the sale, learn about many fun and fulfilling opportunities available for Conservation Volunteers during a conservation volunteer orientation and appreciation event. Current volunteers will be recognized during the event, and any new people interested in volunteering can learn first-hand from others about their experiences. A light luncheon will be provided — preregistration required.
Wildflower Walk
1:30 p.m.
Finish up with a Wildflower Walk, appreciating many woodland flowers that will be blooming. There will be many flowers blooming from Trout Lily to Hapatica to Bluebells. Meet at the Fontana Park Main Shelter. Preregistration required.
To register for the Volunteer Appreciation and Wildflower Walk events please visit www.buchanancountyparks.com.