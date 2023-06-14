On May 23, members of the Independence Garden Club met at the Falcon Civic Center to watch Kathy Kitner demonstrate how she makes bars of gardener’s soap using bee’s wax. Kathy makes her own body lotions, soaps, and body washes by melting and pouring white bee’s wax, shea butter, and extra virgin coconut oil into molds. Kathy added pink coloring and mentioned that essential oil or fragrance oils can be added for a pleasing aroma. She treated the members who were present with samples in lavender and other bars with grapefruit scents. Kathy noted that these natural ingredients can help make skin soft with an additional benefit of adding pretty fragrances. She provided garden club members with her lotion recipe and tips on how to create their own lotions at home.
Roll call for the meeting had fourteen members respond by naming their favorite floral scent. Lilac, lavender, hyacinth, iris, rose, and honeysuckle were mentioned by many. Visitor Joe Olson stopped by to request volunteers to assist with staffing during the month of June at the historic Illinois Central Depot as guest hosts at the visitor center. President Ruth Hamilton also passed around a sign-up sheet for members to help water plants at the “Plant It Pink” garden that is located at the depot.
The Independence Garden Club would like to thank the surrounding communities for their support at their successful May 20th plant sale. Money raised will help fund future Garden Club’s Dollars for Scholars local scholarships. This year’s recipients were Kassidy Federspiel of Jesup and Charlotte Halligan of Independence. The club appreciated the many plant donations, those volunteering their time, and the many people who purchased plants and baked goods. Next year’s sale is tentatively set for May 11.
May’s “Tips and Tricks” was presented by Jean Rouse who gave an organic recipe for cleaning septic systems that is safe to use. Rosalind Gibbs shared Reduce-Reuse- Recycle “3-R’s” hints by showing how she crafted and sewed an old dishtowel into a storage bag for plastic bags that she collects after shopping. She is then able to use those plastic sacks as liners for waste cans. Roz uses her crochet talents to turn old strips of rags into rugs, mats, and hot pads. Her many sizes of crochet hooks are stored in recycled Crystal Light boxes.
The annual State meeting will be held on June 21-22 in Ames at the Reiman Gardens. The registration form can be found in the state “News” newsletter. The gardens will feature many colored glass art installations “Glass in Flight” giant insects, butterflies, and other pollinators metal and glass sculptures this season.
A reminder was given for club members to share a vase of flowers to a local business during National Garden Week during the week of June 4-June 9. Dixie Bagby and Shirley Bergman were hostesses for the May meeting and served tasty treats following the adjournment of the business meeting. Following the meeting, club members gathered with their donations of pink flowers to plant at the Depot Garden “Plant It Pink” garden. This circular garden helps raise awareness for breast cancer and celebrates the bravery of those who have fought the disease. The plants in the garden bloom with pink flowers.
The Independence Garden Club next meeting will be a field trip to the Cedar River Garden Center in Palo on Tuesday, June 27. Bring your own beverage. Shirley Bergman will share information about car-pooling and lunch arrangements. Eileen Schmidt, manager of the center, will present the horticulture program. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. Come join the fun!