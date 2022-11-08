INDEPENDENCE – The Malek Theater opened its doors last week for a show featuring local artist John Decker. It was also a time to see some of the theater’s renovation progress including a wall mural of an aerial shot of Independence taken in August 2022 by Malek Theatre Foundation founder Tony Fitz.
Jim Gillespie of The Steve Brown Art Center was also available to talk about efforts to create a place in Jesup to honor the legacy of beloved Art Instructor Steve Brown and encourage budding artists through a rural residency program.