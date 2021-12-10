On April 5, 1957, the Iowa Supreme Court affirmed the death sentence of a then 18-year-old Illinois man who had been found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of an Independence, Iowa, police officer.
Warren John Nutter Jr., the convicted killer, was originally sentenced to hang, but ended up serving about 65 years behind bars, making him the longest-serving Iowa inmate. He died on Dec. 8, 2021, at the age of 84.
The police officer he fatally shot was 52-year-old Harold Pearce.
The paths of the two men crossed fatefully on Jan. 5, 1956, and the tragedy that unfolded during that encounter is captured in the text of the decision of the Iowa Supreme Court.
According to that decision, Nutter, of Freeport, Illinois, and two of his friends, Bob Wright, 16, and Dave Jenkins, 17, along with two girls, Betty Zwiekel, 16, and Joan Saur, 16, drove a stolen car through Independence.
The group had just robbed a gas filling station in nearby Earlville, making out with gasoline, candy, a flashlight and shotgun shells, according to court records.
Earlier in the day, Nutter had stolen the vehicle from a used car parking lot in Freeport, pretending to take it out for a ride, but his real intent was to head to California with his friends and the unsuspecting girls, according to court records.
When the stolen car flew through the streets of Independence at 75 mph, law enforcement gave chase, eventually apprehending the group, and taking them to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office for an investigation.
The girls and the three boys were separated while in custody. At one point, Nutter asked to go to the bathroom, sneaked out through a narrow window at the Buchanan County Courthouse where the sheriff’s office was located at the time, and retrieved a gun they had left under the back seat of the car, along with some shells.
He then returned with the cocked gun to the front room where the girls were being held. That gun — it was later discovered — had been used earlier in the day during a failed robbery at a farm earlier in the day.
As Nutter re-entered the sheriff’s office with the intent of freeing his companions, Officer Harold Pearce was sitting at a desk, his back facing Nutter.
Aiming at the officer, Nutter directed Pearce to take out his weapon with his left hand and leave it on the desk. As the officer approached the counter, with his gun drawn, Nutter fired, hitting Pearce in the chest, and killing him.
Nutter would later tell the court that he pulled the trigger because he “was scared.” His effort to reload the gun failed as the gun stuck. Meanwhile another officer stepped into the front room, and after Nutter told him to throw his gun down, that officer stepped back into the back room instead.
Nutter then retrieved Pearce’s revolver, and escaped before being eventually apprehended on Iowa Highway 150 by law enforcement.
At a two-day court hearing on Feb. 7 and Feb 8, 1956, it was determined that the offense was murder in the first degree. Two days later, District Court Judge Shannon B. Charlton, sentenced Nutter to death by hanging.
Appealing to the Iowa Supreme Court, Joseph Thornton, Nutter’s attorney, argued that the offense did not rise to the definition of first-degree murder, but the court found “no merit” in this argument.
Writing for the high court and citing from the transcripts from district court hearings, Justice Norman Hays found that Nutter fully understood the consequences of his guilty plea.
In reviewing earlier cases, the court said it had no pardoning power.
“Ours is the court for the correction of errors,” Justice Hays wrote. “Even if there were mitigating circumstances and there are none which might justify clemency, this is a matter not rightfully within the domain of this court as the law has been interpreted in this State for many years.”
The 8-0 decision, in which Justice Charles Wennerstrum did not participate, further said: “No case has been brought to our attention where upon a plea of guilty to murder and after a hearing the death penalty was assessed, this Court has ever reduced the same to life imprisonment. A large discretion is vested in the trial court in such cases, and we should not interfere in the absence of a showing of abuse of that discretion. The case comes to us for correction of errors, and not that we may exercise the pardoning power. Commutation of sentence does not belong to this department of government.”
In 1957, Iowa Gov. Herschel Loveless, a two-term governor (1957-1961) at a time when the office of the governor had two-year terms, commuted Nutter’s death sentence to life.
The death penalty was abolished in Iowa in 1965.
LOCAL IMPACT
Relatively little is known publicly about the slain officer, besides a couple of stories published by the Des Moines Register. In a Dec. 10, 2017, article, reporter Mike Klein interviewed his daughter, Barbara, in a long-term care facility in Phoenix, Arizona.
A former truck driver, Pearce was a loving dad, husband and grandfather who gave town kids rides home, when they needed one, according to the Des Moines Register.
In that article, Dave Wilson, of the Independence Police Department, is quoted as saying that he hoped to start a campaign to name a new police station after Pearce.
Most recently, in 2014, during an overnight stop in Independence for RAGBRAI, a group called Iowa COPS (Concerns of Police Survivors) honored Pearce’s memory.
The group pays tribute to slain officers as they pass through Iowa towns during the annual bike ride. Its motto is “We Ride for Those Who Died.”
According to an Aug. 6, 2014, article in the Independence Bulletin Journal, the group met with two of Pearce’s granddaughters, Susan Rigdon, who was 15 months old at the time, and her sister, Karen Delaney, who was just 8 weeks old at the time of the shooting.
Learning of Nutter’s passing, Leanne Harrison, the president of the Buchanan County Historical Society, and a life-long local resident, recalled being at the youth center located on the top floor of City Hall on the day of the shooting. When word of the shooting spread around town, everyone went home, she said.
“It was earth shattering news for a small community,” Harrison told Independence Bulletin Journal Editor John Klotzbach.
John Klotzbach, too, has a family connection to that story even though he was not born at the time it happened. His father, William G. Klotzbach, was the county attorney who prosecuted the case.
“It was his first murder case,” John Klotzbach said.
Growing up, he did not remember his father talking about this case, and neither did his mother. But his sister, Sarah Dickinson, told him that the case had a profound effect on their father, who later became a judge.
Had Nutter’s sentence not been commuted and had he been executed by hanging, the county attorney would have had a duty to witness the execution, according to Sarah Dickinson.
“The case made him (William Klotzbach) a life-long opponent of the death penalty,” she told her brother.