A man who stole a friend’s firearm and sold it to a felon was sentenced May 16, 2022, to more than six years in federal prison.
Cole McNamara, age 28, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a November 2, 2021 guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
In a plea agreement, McNamara admitted he was receiving treatment at a substance abuse facility in October 2020. He left the treatment facility and entered a friend’s home in Independence, Iowa, where he stole a semi-automatic rifle, among other items. McNamara was later apprehended at the Isle of Capri casino in possession of methamphetamine, his friend’s wallet, and titles to his friend’s vehicles. McNamara is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is a convicted felon, drug user, and was previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. At sentencing, McNamara declared, “I am 100% guilty of this crime.” In reference to his previous convictions, the sentencing judge noted McNamara was a “one man crime wave.”
McNamara was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. McNamara was sentenced to 78 months’ imprisonment and fined $100. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
McNamara is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Liz Dupuich and investigated by the Independence Police Department in Independence, Iowa.