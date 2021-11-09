A body of man found Tuesday morning in the Wapsipinicon River near Quasqueton has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.
There is no reason to believe foul play is involved, says a statement issued by the the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. However, this incident remains under investigation.
A fisherman called 911 Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. to report a body in the river just north of the bridge in Quasqueton.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and the Buchanan County Medical Examiner.