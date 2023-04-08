INDEPENDENCE – Each March Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) Board of Directors, local elected officials, and community members partner together for March for Meals.
March for Meals brings awareness to the need for volunteers to help deliver meals and donations to help keep seniors fed through the Home Delivered Meal (HDM) program, (formerly known as Meals on Wheels).
Community officials met at Em’s Coffee to learn more about the program from NEI3A representatives. The HDM program was previously run out of the Buchanan County Senior Center until they lost its cook. The team at Em’s Coffee Company, Tami Fenner, her daughter Emilea Hillman, and job coach Mykenzi Meike, researched the feasibility of what it would take to contract with NEI3A to take over the program. They had to purchase carriers that could transport meals with hot and cold items. They had to research menu items and have recipes approved by a NEI3A nutritionist. They had to shop for groceries with an eye on keeping the purchases as local as possible. Fortunately, they already had a certified kitchen at the coffee shop already. The program has been successful for over a year.
After hearing about the HDM program many of the officials were able to go out on deliveries with volunteers. In addition to offering a fresh meal, on this March for Meals day, extra shelf stable food items were also delivered. Items that could be used in case bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances would prevent volunteers from getting the regular meals delivered.
“Our nation’s senior population is growing exponentially, outpacing the resources available to serve vulnerable older adults and jeopardizing their health and well-being,” said Vicki Hyke of NEI3A. “Programs like this effectively address aging challenges by promoting health and improving the quality of life for at-risk seniors. Through these programs, we can keep seniors healthy and independent at home, where they want to be, and save billions in tax dollars by keeping them out of more costly healthcare alternatives.
“NEI3A, working with dedicated volunteers, local restaurants, and vendors, delivers approximately 700 meals to older Iowans daily,” said Hyke. “With approximately 30% of individuals at 65 and over living alone in the NEI3A service area, many individuals are at risk of social isolation. Our volunteers deliver more than just a nutritious meal; they also provide a vital lifeline and connection to the community, which is sometimes all it takes to help these older individuals remain independent.”
The Home Delivered Meal program is available Monday through Friday. Customers are asked to please call 1-800-779-8707 by 9:30 a.m. the previous business day to make a reservation. The meals are prepared in the morning and Volunteers pick up the meals at 10:45 a.m. for delivery.
Meals through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. The actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost.
The Buchanan County Senior Center, located at 400 5th Avenue NE in Independence, still operates a congregate meal along with socialization, and activities. The Senior Center gets meals from Trio on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, frozen meals are heated up and served by volunteers. To make a meal reservation for the congregate meal call 1-800-779-8707. To volunteer as a delivery person or at the Senior Center, contact Missy Anders, Buchanan County Senior Center Site Manager, at 319-334-7011.