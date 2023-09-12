INDEPENDENCE – On September 9th, 2023, heaven called home a remarkable woman who left an everlasting mark on her community. Marcia Lee Sackett, age 86, of Walker, Iowa, peacefully passed away at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.
A mass of Christian burial in celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker, with Rev. James Brokman presiding. Her final resting place will be the Walker Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, from 4 until 7:30 p.m. at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m., followed by a Parish Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Born on January 20, 1937, in Vinton, Iowa, Marcia was the daughter of Oscar L. and Hester (Stone) Anderson. Her early years in Vinton were but the prelude to a life filled with boundless community spirit.
In 1956, Marcia graduated from Vinton High School and embarked on a journey that would see her passionately involved in the heartbeat of her hometown. She lent her dedication to her family’s shoe store in downtown Vinton before marrying Martin M. Sackett on March 24, 1957. Together, they built their life on a picturesque farm in rural Walker, Iowa. Marcia’s love for her family was evident in the way she raised her three boys, Mark, Mitch, and Monty, and actively supported their involvement in 4-H, sheep, and cattle shows at the county fairs. Her tireless commitment ensured that things were not just done, but done the right way!
Marcia’s legacy extended far beyond the Sackett farm. She emerged as an integral part of the Walker community, becoming the driving force behind numerous local initiatives—including the restoration of the Walker Depot. Marcia was the backbone of Walker Pickle Days for several decades, orchestrating the homecoming celebration that brought her community together. As the president of the Hawkeye Antique Tractor Pullers she worked tirelessly organizing tractor pulls that drew crowds from far and wide. Her dedication transcended even further, as she actively supported the Walker American Legion Auxiliary for 60 years, earning herself a trip to Washington, D.C. in 2015, where she received the distinguished honor as Iowa Unit Member of the Year. Marcia remained a devoted member of the Walker United Methodist Church for many years, actively participating in various church circles and most recently baptized into the Catholic Church May 20, 2023.
Marcia’s friendship, leadership, and unwavering commitment to her community were her defining qualities. Her impact will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Marcia is survived by her children, Mark and Mitchell Sackett; along with daughter-in-law Kaylene (Jeff) Squires; seven grandchildren: Aaron (Amanda) Sherman, Cody (Courtney) Sackett, Chase Sackett, Jessie (Patricia Leleu) Sackett, Martin (Brittney) Sackett, Morgan (Grant) Kocer, and Madison (Matt Russell) Sackett. Along with twelve great-grandchildren: Charli, Jake, Chloe, Chet, Myles, Summer, Hazel, Raelyn, McKale, Lute, Haidyn, and Nash; and her brother, Otis Anderson of Ankeny, Iowa. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hester Anderson; her beloved husband, Martin Sackett; her youngest son, Monty Sackett; her sister, Maude Hilleshiem; and a special uncle, Dudley C. Stone.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.