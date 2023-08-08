WINTHROP – Margaret A. Hogan, 91, of Winthrop, Iowa died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday August 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop with Rev. David Beckman and Deacon Tim Post officiating.
Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Patrick Church Hall in Winthrop.
Parish Scripture Service: 7 p.m. Monday at the church hall.
Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop.
Margaret Ann Brickley was born September 27, 1931, the daughter of Leo T. & Genevieve (Harrington) Brickley. She was raised on the family farm south of Winthrop and graduated from Winthrop High School in the class of 1949. Margaret continued her education in Dubuque where she received her registered nurse diploma from the Mercy School of Nursing. Margaret was united in marriage to the love of her life, John C. Hogan on October 27, 1954, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Winthrop. Together they lived on the family farm and raised their four daughters. Margaret fulfilled her passion for serving others by working in public health and home health from 1969 until 1992. After retirement, Margaret worked for Hospice of Buchanan County for three years. In 2014, John C. and Margaret moved to Winthrop. Margaret had lived at Lexington Estates in Independence for the past four years.
Margaret was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, played in the same card club for over 50 years and loved her time taking numerous trips with family and friends. Margaret was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She loved her family deeply, especially her grandchildren, attending many of their activities at the East Buchanan School. Margaret took great pride in her Catholic faith and showed her faith by living her life as a sweet and giving person, always telling others how she appreciated them. The legacy she left to her family was teaching them how to love one another.
Margaret is survived by her three Daughters: Mary Kay (Mark) Luloff of Aurora, Janet (Alan) Cook of Winthrop, and Shirley (Kyron) Cocking of Winthrop; Son-In-Law Michael Moore of Winthrop; six Grandchildren: Matthew Moore (Leighton Chau) of Johnston, Michelle (Mitch) Miller of Independence, Daniel (Samantha) Cocking of Winthrop, Cameron (Megan) Cocking of Lamont, Jessica Cook of Winthrop, and Patrick (Tiffany) Cook of Urbana; 14 Great Grandchildren: Emma, Abby, and Aiden Cook; Leighton, Camden and Mason Cook; Remington, Ryleigh, and Maisie Miller; Dolan, Reilly and Finnegan Cocking, and Kaisley and Kanen Cocking; Brother Tom (Teri) Brickley of Cedar Rapids; Sister-In-Law CeAnn Brickley of Cascade; and many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, John C. Hogan on November 25, 2019; daughter Linda Moore on April 14, 2021; brother Leo Brickley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Patricia and Michael Finnegan and many Hogan family members.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop is assisting the family.
An online obituary is avaialble at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com