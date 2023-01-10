Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE- Margaret I. Fischels, 90, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos