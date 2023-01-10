INDEPENDENCE- Margaret I. Fischels, 90, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 8 p.m.
Margaret was born on October 28, 1932, in Hazleton, the daughter of Henry and Maudie (Grieger) Sachtschale. She was raised on her family farm in rural Hazleton and went on to graduate from Hazleton High School in 1949. Soon after graduating, Margaret moved to Independence, and started working as a salesclerk at Woodwards Dept Store in Independence until 1951 at which time she became a telephone operator until her marriage.
On April 8, 1953, she married Jerome J. Fischels at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hazleton. They made their home together on the family farm just south of Independence. She returned to work as a telephone operator in 1954 while her husband was in the army. In 1963 they moved their family to a farm in Homer Township where they farmed and also had dairy cows.
She is survived by her seven children: Margaret “Peggy” (Larry) Schaff, Des Moines, Charlene (John) McCluskey, Joan (Kevin) Bantz, John (Barbara) Fischels, Douglas (Wendy) Fischels, all of Independence, Mark (Julie) Fischels, Clear Lake, and Charles Fischels, San Antonio, Texas; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gertrude Fischels, Independence, and Evelyn Marter, Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome J. Fischels on August 19, 2003; her parents, Henry and Maudie Sachtschale; four sisters: Isabelle Preble, Marie Summers, Alice Behm, Emma Sachtschale (in childhood); and a brother, Henry Sachtschale, Jr.