Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MANCHESTER – Margaret Rose ‘Peg’ Lyness, 98 of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at The Meadows in Manchester.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Leonard – Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. There was a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery – Ryan, Iowa.

Tags

Trending Food Videos