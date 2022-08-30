MANCHESTER – Margaret Rose ‘Peg’ Lyness, 98 of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Ryan, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at The Meadows in Manchester.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Leonard – Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. There was a Rosary Service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery – Ryan, Iowa.
She was born on March 4, 1924, on her family farm east of Monti, the daughter of William and Susan (Callan) McDowell. Peg was Raised and Educated near Winthrop and was a graduate of Winthrop High School. After graduation, she worked at Clover Farms grocery store in Ryan.
On April 27, 1948, Peg was united in marriage to Bernard ‘Bud’ Lyness at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan. Three children were born to this union. Over the years Peg worked at ERTL’s in Dyersville and then retired from Fareway in Manchester.
Survivors include her three children: Daniel (Helen) Lyness of Ryan, Mary Lou Wade of Ryan, and William (Lori) Lyness of Rowley; eight Grand Children, Mike (Angie) Lyness, Jill (Dave) Kull, Cathy (Mark) Greif, Mark (Amy) Lyness, Clint (Brandi) Wade, Molly (Jeremy) SIckels, Alecia (Shane) Williams, and Adam (Morgan) Lyness; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Peg was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Lyness in 1998; her son-in-law, Richard Wade; and her three sisters, Bernice McDowell, in infancy, Marita (Lew) Hoyt, and Mary Loretta (Bernard) Loughren.