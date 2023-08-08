INDEPENDENCE – Marian E. Krogmann, 85, of Masonville, Iowa, died on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will be held at St. Albert’s Cemetery in Dundee. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Marian was born on September 28, 1937, in Dyersville, the daughter of John L. and Marcella (Conrad) Recker. She was raised on the family farm in rural Dyersville and attended the Country Schools. Marian went on to graduate from Dyersville Beckman High School in 1954. She enjoyed Babysitting and worked for several years in Dyersville.
She often went dancing with friends and met the love of her life, James N. Krogmann, at a dance in Petersburg. They were married on May 11, 1957, in Dyersville. A few years later, they moved to Monti, started farming together, and purchased a farm in rural Winthrop in 1964. Together, they farmed for many years, semi-retired in 2000, and moved to an acreage in Masonville.
Marian loved children and had fourteen of her own. Her children were her life and she loved every moment with them. She enjoyed caring for them and teaching them life lessons and the skills she thought they needed to be successful in life. From gardening, canning, and sewing she loved to practice and perfect her skills every year. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling. She and Jim traveled throughout the United States and to many other countries; on bus tours, and cruises with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, James Krogmann, Masonville; her twelve children: Dennis (Jean) Krogmann, Dundee, Jeanne (Doug) Lentz, Aurora, Janice Krogmann, Meza, Ariz., Diane (Randy) Koch, Independence, Joan (Jim) Finnegan, Independence, Connie (Ronald) Fish, Shellsburg, Larry Krogmann, Masonville, Julie Henke, Strawberry Point, James John (Shannon) Krogmann, Lamont, Lori (Chad) Postel, Independence, Martin (Bonnie) Krogmann, Dundee, and Gary (Heather) Krogmann, Winthrop; her forty-nine grandchildren: Crystal, Tim, Austin, Nichole, Derek, Jacob, Jordan, DeAnn, Brianna, Katie, William, Brian, Brittany, Whitney, Jazmine, Spencer, Nick, Tom, Katie, Jackie, Ashtin, Jacob, Matthew, Gracie, Quentin, Jaxon, Aubrey, Gavin, Ashley, Sophia, Olivia, Carter, Kimberly, John Paul, Sarah, Patrick, Grant, Kegan, Lexi, Abigail, Caleb, Lauren, Addison, Charlotte, Makayla, Kelsey, Garrett, Leah, and Ely; twenty-three great grandchildren; three sisters: Lois Taylor, Dyersville, Alice Gudenkauf, New Vienna, and Grace Rahe, Dyersville; two brothers: Phil Recker, Dyersville and Joe Recker, Earlville; and many nieces and nephews.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Recker; two sons: Charles and James David Krogmann; and brother Eugene Recker.
The family thanks Cedar Valley Hospice and all their caring staff. That helped care for Marian in her final days.
Memorials may be directed to the Family of Marian Krogmann.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.