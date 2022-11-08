Independence — Marilyn A. Summers, 65 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died suddenly on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born on November 15, 1956, in Independence, the daughter of Ralph Henry and Nettie Eliza (Prindle) Cashen. Mrs. Summers is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carl Thomas Summers.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 7th, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.