INDEPENDENCE – Marilyn N. Rouse, 84, of Independence, Iowa died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in the Memory Unit of Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.
A joint service for her and her sister Virginia Schnepf was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home in Independence. Friends called from 9:30 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Marilyn was born on October 9, 1937, in Brandon, the daughter of Conrad and Sylvia Schnepf. She was a 1956 graduate of the Brandon High School, Brandon. On June 17, 1956, she was married to Charles R. Rouse in the Brandon United Methodist Church in Brandon. The couple made their home near La Porte City., prior to the family moving to Independence in 1962. Marilyn was employed as a waitress with the Jungle Inn Restaurant, the Hotel Pinicon, and at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. Marilyn returned to school and received her CNA and was employed at East Towne Manor in Independence for over 23 years prior to her retirement.
Marilyn is survived by her three children: Tony (Tina) Rouse, Independence, Teresa (Bob) Higdon, Rowley, and Tom (Brenda) Rouse, Independence; eight grandchildren; five siblings: Melvin (Jean) Schnepf, and Catherine Miller-Weston, both of Independence, Regina Crooks, Iowa City, Susan Schnepf, N.M., and Margaret Carspecken, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents Conrad and Sylvia Schnepf; her husband Charles R. Rouse; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Rouse; a grandson, Chris Rouse; a great granddaughter, Ellamae Brown; and siblings: Bernard, Virginia, Jesse Verlius, Bruce Schnepf, and Hilda Sauer.