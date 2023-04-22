MARION – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Independence Mustangs boys tennis team traveled down to Marion for a WaMaC battle and come away with an 8-1 loss to the Wolves.
“We just really struggled with our consistency tonight,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “Marion played very well, but we just did not play as well as I know we can.”
The lone win for the Mustangs came in doubles where senior Nolan Reed and junior Zach Jimmerson would team up for a 10-7 win.
“I was happy with the way Nolan Reed and Zach Jimmerson would battle,” added Coach Schmitz, “This their second year playing together, and they have improved to a 3-1
record in Doubles.”
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed (12) loses to Donny Long (11) 7-10
2.) Zach Jimmerson (11) loses to Ethan Hangartner (12) 0-10
3.) Brandon Yoder (11) loses to Garret Baxa (11) 1-10
4.) Brady Kurt (10) loses to Jay Dunlavey (11) 1-10
5.) Cayne Schultz (12) loses to Joey Beache (11) 2-10
6.) Kaleb Penner (12) loses to Carter Fry (10) 8-10
Doubles:
1.) Nolan Reed/ Zach Jimmerson defeat Donny Long 10-7
2.) Brandon Yoder/ Brady Kurt lose to Ethan Hangartner/ Garret Boxa 3-10
3.) Cayne Schultz/ Kaleb Penner lose to Joey Beache/ Carter Fry 7-10
LA PORTE CITY: Thursday, April 20, 2023: The Mustangs got back on the winning track on Thursday when they traveled to Union Community and came away with a 7-2 win.
The Mustangs improve to 4-2 on the season with the win. The Mustangs played solid Doubles, highlighted by a comeback win at #3 Doubles. Cayne Schultz and Kaleb Penner trailed 7-5 before mounting a comeback to win 9-8 with a 7-4 tiebreaker.
Singles:
1.) Nolan Reed defeats Sam Kline 8-5
2.) Zach Jimmerson defeats Daniel Gray 8-4
3.) Kyle Beatty loses to Adam Brehm 6-8
4.) Brandon Yoder loses to Andrew Klein 5-8
5.) Cayne Schultz defeats Alex Vande Kamp 8-1
6.) Kaleb Penner defeats Matthew Marina 8-2
Doubles:
1.) Reed/Jimmerson defeat Kline/Gray 8-5
2.) Beatty/Yoder defeat Vande Kamp/ Madina 8-0
3.) Schultz/ Penner defeat Brehm/Andrew Klein 9-8 (7-4)
The Mustangs were back in action on Friday when they hosted South Tama (2-3). The boys will be at Maquoketa (0-4) on Monday. Look for these matchups in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.