JESUP – Marjorie “Marge” Alice Demuth, 63 years old of Jesup, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah as celebrant. Music was by Kraig Emick, organist; Nancy Weber, cantor, and the St. Athanasius Choir. Honorary Casket Bearers were Jameson Demuth, Jessen Demuth, Jaelynn Demuth, Jasper Demuth, Jed Demuth, Hailey Manders and William Manders. Casket Bearers were Donnie Bloes, Brett Bloes, John Smith, Duane Benton, Brian Michael, and Brad Michael. Burial was at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a Parish Rosary at 4 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services Tuesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and School in Jesup. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Marge was born October 22, 1958, in Waterloo, the daughter of William John Federspiel and Alice Helen (Niichel) Federspiel. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1977. On July 8, 1978, she was united in marriage to Francis “Fritz” Paul Demuth in Jesup. She worked 20 plus years at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and had served on the Jesup Ambulance Service.
Marge is survived by her husband Fritz Demuth of Jesup; one son, Adam (Anna) Demuth of Brandon; one daughter, Jessica (Tim) Manders of La Motte; seven grandchildren; one sister, Margaret “Peg” Neuendorf of Jesup; four brothers: Nick Federspiel (Kathy Hickman) of Waterloo, Dan Federspiel of Jesup, Larry (Vicki) Federspiel of Jesup, and William “Billy” (Cheryl) Federspiel of La Porte City; one brother in law, Robert “Bob” Kramer of Waterloo.
Her parents; one son, Lucas Paul Demuth; one sister, Dixie Kramer; one brother in law, Ronald Neuendorf; two sisters in law, Marlys Federspiel and Donna Federspiel preceded her in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.