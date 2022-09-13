Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup – Mark Allen McMartin, 55 years old of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at his father’s home in rural Jesup at Littleton.

Services were 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with Pastor Dawn Person officiating. Visitation was Wednesday, September 7th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and also for an hour before services on Thursday. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Littleton Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

